Dr. Kristin Burton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Ohiohealth Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-5000Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Quizo also a fantastic doctor she walked me through every step kept me calm let me know the truth about what I need to get done for the procedure dr. Burton and dr. Quiznos where my doctors are my doctors and I love both of them I appreciate everything they have done it's making me feel better already I had my surgery August 2nd 2018 and I'm feeling pretty good it's a progress but I thank the Lord for both of them
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Burton accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.