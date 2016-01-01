Dr. Burkart accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristin Burkart, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Burkart, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-8637
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Kristin Burkart, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1184683344
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
