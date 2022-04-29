Dr. Kristin Braun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Braun, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Braun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Clinical Gastrointestinal Associates1 Cornerstone Dr Ste 300, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience. Caring and knowlegeable. She knows how to get you calm.
About Dr. Kristin Braun, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1629286356
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology
