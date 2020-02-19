See All Ophthalmologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Kristin Bains, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristin Bains, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Bains works at Alabama Ophthalmology Assocs in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alabama Ophthalmology Assocs
    1000 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-0700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Diseases
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Diseases

Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 19, 2020
    You will not find a more knowledgeable professional confident and customer service oriented staff then Alabama Ophthalmology and Dr bains and her technicians absolutely incredible their attention to detail and you're personal issues and concerns are addressed in an extremely comforting manner if you're looking for the best for Eye Care it's Alabama Ophthalmology and especially Dr bains and her staff wouldn't trust my eye care to anyone else can't thank you guys enough Joe Musselman
    JOE MUSULMAN — Feb 19, 2020
    About Dr. Kristin Bains, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1386847374
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Bains, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bains is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bains has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bains has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bains works at Alabama Ophthalmology Assocs in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Bains’s profile.

    Dr. Bains has seen patients for Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bains on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bains. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bains.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bains, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bains appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

