Dr. Kristin Bains, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bains is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Bains, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Bains, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Bains works at
Locations
-
1
Alabama Ophthalmology Assocs1000 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bains?
You will not find a more knowledgeable professional confident and customer service oriented staff then Alabama Ophthalmology and Dr bains and her technicians absolutely incredible their attention to detail and you're personal issues and concerns are addressed in an extremely comforting manner if you're looking for the best for Eye Care it's Alabama Ophthalmology and especially Dr bains and her staff wouldn't trust my eye care to anyone else can't thank you guys enough Joe Musselman
About Dr. Kristin Bains, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1386847374
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bains has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bains accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bains has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bains works at
Dr. Bains has seen patients for Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bains on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bains. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bains.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bains, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bains appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.