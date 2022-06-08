See All Alternative Care in Auburn, CA
Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD

Functional Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Functional Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Ashley works at Sutter Neurology in Auburn, CA with other offices in Meadow Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Auburn Neurologists
    11795 Education St Ste 213, Auburn, CA 95602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 886-6850
  2. 2
    Restorative Ministries
    16790 Placer Hills Rd Ste B, Meadow Vista, CA 95722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 878-3785
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
  • Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Mold Toxicity Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Toxic Exposure Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD

    Specialties
    • Functional Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437160298
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ca Davis Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ Of California Davis Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education

