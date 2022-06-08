Overview

Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Functional Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Ashley works at Sutter Neurology in Auburn, CA with other offices in Meadow Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.