Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Functional Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Locations
Sutter Auburn Neurologists11795 Education St Ste 213, Auburn, CA 95602 Directions (530) 886-6850
Restorative Ministries16790 Placer Hills Rd Ste B, Meadow Vista, CA 95722 Directions (530) 878-3785Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Ashley for 12 years. I have worked in the medical industry doing post- operative care for 30 years and I can confidently say that hands down Dr. Ashley is the most informed Dr. That I have ever met!
About Dr. Kristin Ashley, MD
- Functional Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1437160298
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Davis Med Center
- Univ Of California Davis Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashley.
