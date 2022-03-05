Dr. Kristin Appleby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appleby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Appleby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Aultman Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Aultman Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Appleby’s for more than 10 years. She’s always professional and always very kind. She takes the time listen and offer suggestions and/or solutions. She really seems to care about her patients. She’s the best!
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Appleby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appleby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appleby has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appleby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Appleby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appleby.
