Dr. Kristijan Minanov, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristijan Minanov, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Locations
Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Institute PC1030 Harrington St Ste 203, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-9229
Cardiac Thoracic Surgery Institute22250 Providence Dr Ste 606, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (313) 881-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristijan Minanov, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minanov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minanov accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minanov has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minanov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Minanov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minanov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minanov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minanov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.