Overview

Dr. Kristien Polecritti, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Polecritti works at Friends & Family Medical Assocs in Spring Hill, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.