Dr. Kristie Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristie Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristie Jones, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Gritman Medical Center, Kootenai Health and Shoshone Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Kidney Institute4345 Harrison Blvd Ste 101, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-6272
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Gritman Medical Center
- Kootenai Health
- Shoshone Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
She has been taking care of my husband. She is very knowledgeable abs has a great bedside manner
About Dr. Kristie Jones, MD
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1467644286
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.