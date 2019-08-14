See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Kristie Jetter, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Kristie Jetter, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Jetter works at Gracepoint Healthcare in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Family Health Center
    5707 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 272-2244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Antisocial Personality Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Antisocial Personality Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 14, 2019
    Life changing for my young daughter. Dr. Jetter diagnosed my daughter with ADHD a few years ago. She approached the situation with kindness and understanding towards my family and especially my daughter. She told us there is a light at the end. My daughter performed better in school, our household didn't revolve around the instability of a young child & we all became a solid family unit. Dr. Jetter graduated from USF. Not sure where she's practicing now, but don't hesitate to take a loved 1 there. Wish we could locate her now
    About Dr. Kristie Jetter, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    NPI Number
    • 1750624805
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
