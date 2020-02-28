Dr. Kristie Blanchard-Burch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard-Burch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristie Blanchard-Burch, MD
Dr. Kristie Blanchard-Burch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center and USA Health University Hospital.
Locations
Mobile Urology Group P.A.101 Memorial Hospital Dr Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 343-9090
Limited To Official University Duties On2451 University Hospital Dr, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 471-7000
University Urology3290 Dauphin St Ste 400, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 660-5930
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Prostatitis is the worst night mate for many urologist. Let me start by saying that Dr Burch is an amazing person who truly cares for her patients and would do anything to help you get better. I am truly bless to have her as my dr. She is doing so much for me and ai appreciate her.
About Dr. Kristie Blanchard-Burch, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
