Overview

Dr. Kristie Blanchard-Burch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center and USA Health University Hospital.



Dr. Blanchard-Burch works at Urology/Oncology Specialists PC in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.