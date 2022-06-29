See All Urologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Kristian Novakovic, MD

Urology
2.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristian Novakovic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Novakovic works at Comprehensive Care Center in Glenview, IL with other offices in Winnetka, IL and Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

4.4 (8)
3.6 (5)
0.0 (0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Northshore University Healthsystem
    2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 503-3000
  2. 2
    NorthShore Medical Group
    750 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL 60093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 501-3434
  3. 3
    NorthShore Medical Group
    225 N Milwaukee Ave # 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 503-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Bladder Infection
Kidney Cancer
Overactive Bladder
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Hydronephrosis
Neurogenic Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Cancer
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Cyst
Prostatitis
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Adrenal Tumor
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Benign Prostate Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Tumor
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis
End-Stage Renal Disease
Erectile Dysfunction
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP)
Hypospadias
Incontinence
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Orchitis
Paraphimosis
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Implants
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Phimosis
Priapism
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sperm Abnormalities
Stenting
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Urethral Stones
Urinary Hesitancy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kristian Novakovic, MD

    • Urology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518180272
    Education & Certifications

    • National Cancer Institute
    • Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • University of Wisconsin, Madison
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristian Novakovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novakovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novakovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Novakovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novakovic has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novakovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Novakovic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novakovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novakovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novakovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

