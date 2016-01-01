Overview

Dr. Kristian Hochberg, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.



Dr. Hochberg works at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY with other offices in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.