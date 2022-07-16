Dr. Ferry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristian Ferry, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristian Ferry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.
Dr. Ferry works at
Locations
AvantÃ© Surgical4780 Village Plaza Loop Ste 100, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 228-3265Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ferry explained my situation and also gave me the options available to me, I didn't leave confused and/or worried. The operation went very well and I felt well cared for. The follow up visits have been great! I would highly recommend him to family and friends!
About Dr. Kristian Ferry, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.