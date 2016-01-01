Dr. Delgado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristian Delgado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristian Delgado, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3800 S W S Young Dr Ste 202, Killeen, TX 76542 Directions (254) 245-9175
Fmcscience LLC207 W Avenue E, Lampasas, TX 76550 Directions (254) 432-7469
Integrated Pain Associates5244 S 31st St, Temple, TX 76502 Directions (254) 245-9175Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristian Delgado, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1033300256
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
