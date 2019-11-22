Overview

Dr. Kristia Patsavas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Patsavas works at Duly Health And Care in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.