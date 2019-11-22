Dr. Kristia Patsavas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patsavas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristia Patsavas, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristia Patsavas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Patsavas works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology3743 Highland Ave Ste 1002, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 435-6107
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patsavas?
Most amazing doctor ever. Takes her time with the patient, listens to all concerns, and explains everything thoroughly. I can't recommend her enough. She is the best.
About Dr. Kristia Patsavas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1467618736
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- University Of Illinois
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patsavas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patsavas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patsavas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patsavas works at
Dr. Patsavas has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patsavas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patsavas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patsavas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patsavas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patsavas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.