Overview

Dr. Kristi Weaver, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lansing, KS. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Providence Medical Center.



Dr. Weaver works at Specialists in Womens Care - Lansing in Lansing, KS with other offices in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.