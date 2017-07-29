Dr. Kristi Sumpter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumpter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi Sumpter, DO
Overview
Dr. Kristi Sumpter, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER TEXAS COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Sumpter works at
Locations
Kristi Sumpter DO PA12827 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 894-9990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am turning 65 Aug 16th 2017. Also, I live in Florida now. Everyone I meet comments on on, "not ;ooking my age"! Dr Sumpter not only is responsible for ALL my compliments but was so fun to work with. Making the decision as a man to have cosmetic work done was made so much easier by Dr Sumpters laid back, of course we can do it, attitude. Dr Sumpter is not just a cosmetic surgeon, she is a true artist with compassion and desire to help. I came to truly love Dr Sumpter and her husband, Tim.
About Dr. Kristi Sumpter, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1366540932
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- Michigan State University - Botsford General Hospital
- Botsford General Hospital
- UNIV OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER TEXAS COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- University of Texas
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumpter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumpter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumpter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumpter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumpter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumpter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.