Dr. Kristi A Sikes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi A Sikes, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristi A Sikes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. Sikes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sikes Psychiatry and Wellness15860 OLD CONROE RD, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (281) 907-9012
-
2
Sikes Psychiatry & Wellness6707 Sterling Ridge Dr Ste C, The Woodlands, TX 77382 DirectionsMonday8:45am - 4:45pmTuesday8:45am - 4:45pmWednesday8:45am - 4:45pmThursday8:45am - 4:45pmFriday9:30am - 2:30pmSaturday10:00am - 2:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sikes?
I have been a patient since 2016. I’m seeing bad reviews (and many are justified), however Dr. Sikes is SUCH a great doctor. Please be patient with wait times, appointments and med requests. ESPECIALLY if you’re out of medication. Please call the office about a week or so BEFORE you run out. That is key and MOST doctor offices and pharmacies would advise the same. She’s helped me significantly. At one point her staff wasn’t so great, but she had transitioned to private practice and the new staff really works hard… they go above and beyond. I pray I will never have to find another psychiatrist. She’s changed my life for the better!
About Dr. Kristi A Sikes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1881989788
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Rice U
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sikes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikes works at
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.