Dr. Shaumeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristi Shaumeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristi Shaumeyer, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Shaumeyer works at
Locations
Kansas City Medicine Partners400 SW Longview Blvd Ste 200, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Directions (737) 226-6700
- 2 9100 Park St Ste 100, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (877) 279-5960
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristi Shaumeyer, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1245452895
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaumeyer accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaumeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaumeyer works at
Dr. Shaumeyer has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaumeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaumeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaumeyer.
