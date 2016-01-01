See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Kristi Shaumeyer, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2 (5)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristi Shaumeyer, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Shaumeyer works at Elite Patient Care in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Lenexa, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Medicine Partners
    400 SW Longview Blvd Ste 200, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 226-6700
  2. 2
    9100 Park St Ste 100, Lenexa, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 279-5960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Treatment frequency



Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Dysphagia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Ataxia
Back Pain
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Malnutrition
Muscle Spasm
Neck Muscle Strain
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kristi Shaumeyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245452895
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaumeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaumeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaumeyer has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaumeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaumeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaumeyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaumeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaumeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

