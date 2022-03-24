Dr. Reese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristi Reese, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristi Reese, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Laboratory Corp-centerville2140 Centerville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 523-7366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reese is very kind, knows her job and always very professional. She takes her time with her patients and listens very attentively. Addresses every concern and never oversteps her boundaries. We need more doctors like her. She's a keeper CHP.
About Dr. Kristi Reese, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reese.
