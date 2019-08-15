Overview

Dr. Kristi Nord, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jasper, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Daviess Community Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.



Dr. Nord works at Memorial Hospital Orthopaedics in Jasper, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.