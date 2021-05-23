Dr. Kristi Newmyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newmyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi Newmyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristi Newmyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Dr. Newmyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alegent Creighton Clinic7710 Mercy Rd Ste 1000, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 717-3010
-
2
Associates in Womens Health17001 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 697-7200
-
3
Chi Health Clinic 81st & Center8141 W Center Rd Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 391-3870
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newmyer?
Recently I had to have a hysterectomy and had little or no time to research Dr's in the area. I was fortunate that Dr. Newmeyer was available and at the hospital I use. Dr. Newmeyer is the kindest and most professional Dr I have ever been to. She was comforting and confident in all her interactions with me and my spouse. I have never had such a good Dr for my care. I would recommend her at the highest level. I cannot thank her enough for what she has done for me and my family.
About Dr. Kristi Newmyer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1366553950
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newmyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newmyer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newmyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newmyer works at
Dr. Newmyer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), High Risk Pregnancy and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newmyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Newmyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newmyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newmyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newmyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.