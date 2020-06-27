See All Rheumatologists in Newport News, VA
Dr. Kristi Mizelle, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (89)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristi Mizelle, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mizelle works at Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TPMG Rheumatology
    860 Omni Blvd Ste 111, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 369-8138

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
  • Sentara Careplex Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kristi Mizelle, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457490955
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins U
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Spelman College - B.S. in Biochemistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristi Mizelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mizelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mizelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mizelle works at Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Mizelle’s profile.

    Dr. Mizelle has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mizelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

