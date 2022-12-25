Dr. Kristi McIntyre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi McIntyre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristi McIntyre, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Miss Sch Med
Dr. McIntyre works at
Locations
1
Texas Oncology8200 Walnut Hill Ln Bldg 8196B, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions
2
Presbyterian Cancer Center Dallas8196 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-4175Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
3
Mesquite4700 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 686-6411Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McIntyre gave an excellent diagnosis and encouraging directives that proved right and affirmed by other tests. Excellent understanding of how drugs interact with one another and best at hematological analysis!
About Dr. Kristi McIntyre, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1912949033
Education & Certifications
- U Miss Sch Med
- U Miss Sch Med-Hosp
- Internal Medicine
