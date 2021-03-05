Dr. Kristi Ledbetter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledbetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi Ledbetter, DPM
Dr. Kristi Ledbetter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Dr. Ledbetter works at
Mathew A. Page, D.P.M2797 Spring Arbor Rd Ste A, Jackson, MI 49203 Directions (517) 784-0900Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ledbetter does an excellent job. She is very thorough and attentive, and her pleasant manner sets the patient at ease.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1710959127
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ledbetter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ledbetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ledbetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ledbetter has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ledbetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledbetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledbetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledbetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledbetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.