Dr. Kristi Kiyonaga, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristi Kiyonaga, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shoreline, WA.
Locations
The Everett Clinic Pllc1201 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98133 Directions (206) 401-3200
The Everett Clinic Pharmacy3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 15418 Main St Unit 200, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 225-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Kristi. She’s cared for my two girls for years - she’s so attentive and loving to both of them and to my husband and me. She’s provided great advice to care for the girls and ourselves. It means a lot that she sees us as a whole family, remembers our dynamics, and gives solutions tailored to us. Can’t recommend her enough!!
About Dr. Kristi Kiyonaga, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
