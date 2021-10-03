See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Grand Rapids, MI
Sports Medicine
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristi Kern, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Kern works at Metrohealth Cascade in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Health Cascade
    Metro Health Cascade
4300 Cascade Rd SE Ste 101, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 252-1500
  2. 2
    Pediatric Cardiology in Grand Rapids
    Pediatric Cardiology in Grand Rapids
1310 E Beltline Ave Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 252-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 03, 2021
    She is absolutely amazing! I've been seeing her for about 10 years and I've never had an issue with her! She's always very friendly, great with kids, and always listens to your concerns. She's very good about getting back to you in a timely matter and is great about explaining results. By far the best providers I've ever encountered in my life. She also has an amazing team of P.As, MAs, which always is a bonus!
    — Oct 03, 2021
    About Dr. Kristi Kern, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1003859299
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristi Kern, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kern works at Metrohealth Cascade in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kern’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

