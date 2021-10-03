Dr. Kristi Kern, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi Kern, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristi Kern, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Kern works at
Locations
Metro Health Cascade4300 Cascade Rd SE Ste 101, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 252-1500
Pediatric Cardiology in Grand Rapids1310 E Beltline Ave Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 252-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is absolutely amazing! I’ve been seeing her for about 10 years and I’ve never had an issue with her! She’s always very friendly, great with kids, and always listens to your concerns. She’s very good about getting back to you in a timely matter and is great about explaining results. By far the best providers I’ve ever encountered in my life. She also has an amazing team of P.As, MAs, which always is a bonus!
About Dr. Kristi Kern, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1003859299
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
