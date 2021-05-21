Dr. Kristi George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi George, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristi George, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Riverview Health.
Dr. George works at
Locations
-
1
Jwm Neurology PC7250 Clearvista Dr Ste 225, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-2295
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My rating of Neurologist Dr Kristi George is one of high respect. she is very competent, understanding and caring.
About Dr. Kristi George, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1770587479
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
