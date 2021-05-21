Overview

Dr. Kristi George, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Riverview Health.



Dr. George works at JWM Neurology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.