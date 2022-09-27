Overview

Dr. Kristi Funk, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Funk works at Pink Lotus Medical Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.