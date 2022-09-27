Dr. Kristi Funk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi Funk, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Pink Lotus Medical Inc.8900 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 273-8002
Create Cures Foundation1260 15th St Ste 1109, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (833) 800-7522
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Dr Funk is fabulous so very thorough so highly specific informative and brilliant! Lucky to have her expertise as my breast specialist for many year’s especially with a little complicated history.
About Dr. Kristi Funk, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- General Surgery
Dr. Funk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funk has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Funk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funk.
