Dr. Kristi Dreyer, DO
Dr. Kristi Dreyer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Joseph's Health, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle and Chi Health Lakeside.
Chi St. Gabriel's Health, 815 2nd St SE, Little Falls, MN 56345
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1285601856
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- CHI St. Joseph's Health
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle
- Chi Health Lakeside
Dr. Dreyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreyer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreyer.
