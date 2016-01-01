See All Family Doctors in Little Falls, MN
Dr. Kristi Dreyer, DO

Family Medicine
1 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kristi Dreyer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Joseph's Health, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle and Chi Health Lakeside.

Dr. Dreyer works at CHI St Gabriels Health in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chi St. Gabriel's Health
    815 2nd St SE, Little Falls, MN 56345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Ankle Disorders
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Ankle Disorders

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism

Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Kristi Dreyer, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1285601856
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Joseph's Health
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle
  • Chi Health Lakeside

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kristi Dreyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dreyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dreyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dreyer works at CHI St Gabriels Health in Little Falls, MN. View the full address on Dr. Dreyer’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreyer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreyer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

