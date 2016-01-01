Overview

Dr. Kristi Artz, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Artz works at SHMG Lifestyle Medicine in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.