Dr. Kristi Adachi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kristi Adachi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Adachi works at Jon F Graham MD LLC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Tongue Cancer, Chronic Sinusitis and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hawaiian Island Ear Nose & Throat Specialist Inc
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 502, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 533-0711

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Tongue Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
Tongue Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Apr 28, 2022
You cannot find a better doctor over Dr. Adachi. She is very patient and takes time to know her patients AND companion who attends the appointments. Her work is very professional and she knows exactly what to do. Her bedside manners are very empathetic. She is thorough and follow-ups are pleasant. We love Dr. Adachi!
About Dr. Kristi Adachi, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • 33 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • 1134232085
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kristi Adachi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adachi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Adachi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Adachi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Adachi works at Jon F Graham MD LLC in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Adachi’s profile.

Dr. Adachi has seen patients for Tongue Cancer, Chronic Sinusitis and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adachi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Adachi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adachi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adachi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adachi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

