Dr. Kristi Adachi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristi Adachi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Locations
Hawaiian Island Ear Nose & Throat Specialist Inc1380 Lusitana St Ste 502, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 533-0711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
You cannot find a better doctor over Dr. Adachi. She is very patient and takes time to know her patients AND companion who attends the appointments. Her work is very professional and she knows exactly what to do. Her bedside manners are very empathetic. She is thorough and follow-ups are pleasant. We love Dr. Adachi!
About Dr. Kristi Adachi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1134232085
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adachi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adachi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adachi has seen patients for Tongue Cancer, Chronic Sinusitis and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adachi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Adachi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adachi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adachi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adachi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.