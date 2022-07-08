See All Urologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Urology
3.2 (38)
44 years of experience
Dr. Kristene Whitmore, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Whitmore works at Virtua Health in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Voorhees, NJ and Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virtua Female Pelvic Medicine Cherry Hill
    1945 Marlton Pike E Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 (856) 247-7420
    Philadelphia Office
    207 N Broad St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (215) 863-8100
    Virtua Female Pelvic Medicine
    200 Bowman Dr Ste 325, Voorhees, NJ 08043 (856) 247-7420
    1001 Route 73 N Ste 1, Marlton, NJ 08053 (856) 325-5765

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Jul 08, 2022
    Wonderful as Always!
    Nancy Dee McKee Joseph — Jul 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kristene Whitmore, MD

    • Urology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407905383
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Whitmore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitmore has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

