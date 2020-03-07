See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Longmont, CO
Dr. Kristen Wolfe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kristen Wolfe, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kristen Wolfe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital.

Dr. Wolfe works at Boulder Medical Center in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Mastodynia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Medical Center - Longmont
    1551 Professional Ln Unit 270, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 938-4710
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Longmont United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mastodynia
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mastodynia
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Miscarriage Treatment Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfe?

    Mar 07, 2020
    Dr. Wolfe is wonderful — down-to-earth, caring, and informative. I saw her throughout my first pregnancy. She took time to get to know my husband, was always available to answer questions , and helped me have a healthy pregnancy and baby! I could not have been more comfortable or asked for a better doctor and will continue to go to her for my yearly visits. She is the best!
    — Mar 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristen Wolfe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristen Wolfe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wolfe to family and friends

    Dr. Wolfe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wolfe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristen Wolfe, MD.

    About Dr. Kristen Wolfe, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679836944
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UC Davis
    Residency
    Internship
    • UC Davis Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristen Wolfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolfe works at Boulder Medical Center in Longmont, CO. View the full address on Dr. Wolfe’s profile.

    Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Mastodynia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kristen Wolfe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.