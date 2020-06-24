See All Podiatric Surgeons in Enfield, CT
Dr. Kristen Winters, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kristen Winters, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania Colledge Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Winters works at Podiatrycare/Heel Pain Ctr PC in Enfield, CT with other offices in South Windsor, CT and Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Performance Physical Therapy LLC
    1379 ENFIELD ST, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 741-3041
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    PodiatryCare, PC and the Heel Pain Center
    1350 SULLIVAN AVE, South Windsor, CT 06074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 644-6525
    PodiatryCare, PC and the Heel Pain Center
    74 Mack St, Windsor, CT 06095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 741-3041

Hospital Affiliations
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2020
    What can I say. Wonderful demeaner. very good at what she does and a very caring person. Always answers my questions, very easy to talk to.
    Philip A. Skora — Jun 24, 2020
    Philip A. Skora — Jun 24, 2020
    About Dr. Kristen Winters, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487624979
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania Colledge Of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
