Dr. Kristen Wilde, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kristen Wilde, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. 

Dr. Wilde works at Aurora Health Center in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Healthcare
    3003 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 352-3100
  2. 2
    Lakeshore Medical Clinic LLC
    3305 S 20th St, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 645-1146

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Immunization Administration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Dr. Wilde is one of the most caring doctors around! She is truly amazing and I am so grateful to her!
    Daniela Wolski — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Kristen Wilde, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1275927642
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristen Wilde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilde works at Aurora Health Center in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Wilde’s profile.

    Dr. Wilde has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

