Dr. Kristen Whitney, DO

Dermatology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristen Whitney, DO is a dermatologist in Cranberry Township, PA. Dr. Whitney completed a residency at St Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital. She currently practices at Myers Family Practice and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Whitney is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allegheny General Hospital Dermatology
    125 Emeryville Dr Ste 120, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 741-3120
  2. 2
    Agh Dermatology
    490 E North Ave Ste 107, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital Blue Cross
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Geisinger Health Plan
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Kristen Whitney, DO

  • Dermatology
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1588922405
Education & Certifications

  • St Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • UPMC Mercy
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Dermatology
  • Allegheny General Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Frequently Asked Questions

