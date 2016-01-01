Dr. Kristen Whitney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Whitney, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristen Whitney, DO is a dermatologist in Cranberry Township, PA. Dr. Whitney completed a residency at St Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital. She currently practices at Myers Family Practice and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Whitney is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Allegheny General Hospital Dermatology125 Emeryville Dr Ste 120, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 741-3120
-
2
Agh Dermatology490 E North Ave Ste 107, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kristen Whitney, DO
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1588922405
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- UPMC Mercy
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Allegheny General Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitney?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitney has seen patients for Tinea Versicolor, Plantar Wart and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.