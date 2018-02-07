Dr. Kristen Waw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Waw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristen Waw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
Dr. Waw works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Ray Hubbard Pediatrics9100 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 412-3034Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Lake Ray Hubbard Pediatric Clinic862 W RUSK ST, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (972) 412-3034
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waw?
My son was a patient of Dr. Grainger since he was born. When Dr. Grainger retired we switched to Dr. Waw. Absolutely adore her and her staff. She takes time and talks with you and makes sure are confident is the area of concern before you leave. We highly recommend her!
About Dr. Kristen Waw, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1669684833
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waw works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Waw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.