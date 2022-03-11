Dr. Trinca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristen Trinca, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Trinca, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
North Florida Surgeons2 Shircliff Way Ste 500, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 389-8861Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside1 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 389-8871
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Trinca was excellent. I went into her office on a Wednesday for gallbladder pain, by Friday she was performing the surgery to remove my gallbladder. Dr. Trinca is friendly and has excellent bedside manner. She was very informative and comforting throughout the entire process. I would definitely recommend her to others!!
About Dr. Kristen Trinca, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1881855583
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trinca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trinca speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.