Dr. Kristen Townley, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Kristen Townley, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Townley, MD is a Dermatologist in Missoula, MT. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Saint Patrick Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2835 Fort Missoula Rd Fl 3, Missoula, MT 59804 Directions (406) 721-5600
Providence St. Patrick Hospital500 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 721-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Townley?
Went to Dr Townley on 2/1/2021 for Mohs surgery. 1) Reception and check in were on time and perfect. 2) In to procedure room almost immediately. 3) Nurses double checked info, vials etc and were friendly. 4) Dr Townley was prompt and re-verified info. 5) She explained procedure thoroughly and answered all questions. 6) They all made me feel comfortable and were profession, yet cheerful. 7) Surgery went perfectly fine and NO PAIN. 8) I highly recommend them!
About Dr. Kristen Townley, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1891749446
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Townley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Townley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Townley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Townley has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Townley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Townley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Townley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Townley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.