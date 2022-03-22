Overview

Dr. Kristen Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Champaign Dental Group in Portland, OR with other offices in Beaverton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.