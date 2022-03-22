Dr. Kristen Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Legacy Medical Group-Orthopedics and Sports Medicine450 N Graham St, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 413-4488
Legacy Medical Group-Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 419, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-4488
Legacy Medical Group-Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1960 NW 167th Pl Ste 200, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 413-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
But with Dr. Thomas and P.A. Raquel Noonan....no unpacking needed, just use excellent. The team repaired my left shoulder three weeks ago, but first I need to tell you she the team did my right shoulder two plus years ago. I was 70 then but very active, surfing, masters swimming, biking and don't forget fly fishing. The right shoulder, a result of a slippery slope fall was traumatic and the repair extensive. But one year later I was able to show Dr. Thomas and Raquel a video of me swimming 50 yards of butterfly with my right shoulder doing all the work needed to clear and catch the water each stroke. My left shoulder, it has only been three weeks but by paying attention to the team's pre/post directions, which includes a wonderfully concise youtube recording by Dr, Thomas that takes one completely through the whole process, I have had no need for any pain relief beyond over-the-counter sense surgery day and I will be more than ready for physical therapy in a few weeks.
About Dr. Kristen Thomas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1235353996
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
