Dr. Kristen Stuppy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristen Stuppy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Stuppy works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Partners, PA7301 W 133rd St Ste 102, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 372-6425
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Stuppy?
She is fantastic, incredibly smart and knowledgeable, about not just sickness but mental health as well. We have referred several people to her and her office.
About Dr. Kristen Stuppy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1487651394
Education & Certifications
- Blank Chldns Hosp-Iowa Meth Med Ctr|Blank Chldns Hospital Iowa Meth Med Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuppy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuppy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuppy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuppy works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuppy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuppy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuppy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuppy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.