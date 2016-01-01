See All Dermatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Kristen Stewart, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristen Stewart, MD is a dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. Dr. Stewart completed a residency at National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC). She currently practices at Total Dermatology Care Center and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

    Total Dermatology Care Center
    915 W Monroe St Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 903-4345

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Kristen Stewart, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1154397370
Education & Certifications

  • National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC)
  • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

4.5
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
