Dr. Kristen Stephen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Stephen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Stephen, MD is a Dermatologist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine.
Dr. Stephen works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Wexford1000 Stonewood Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 485-9078Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephen?
The Dr and staff was prompt and courteous.
About Dr. Kristen Stephen, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1114968112
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephen works at
Dr. Stephen has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.