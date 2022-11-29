Dr. Kristen Sochol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sochol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Sochol, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Sochol, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY.
Dr. Sochol works at
Locations
-
1
Peconic Bay Medical Center64 Commerce Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 369-5000
-
2
Peconic Bay Medical Center496 County Road 111 Bldg D, Manorville, NY 11949 Directions (631) 369-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sochol?
Very caring and compassionate. Really cares about her patients
About Dr. Kristen Sochol, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1649697004
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sochol has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sochol accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sochol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sochol works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sochol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sochol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sochol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sochol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.