Dr. Kristen Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristen Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Associates in Neurology35040 Chardon Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 946-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Takes the appropriate time, not rushing you out OR lollygagging. Perfect, I’m not going to a dr appointment for socialization; answer each other’s questions, check everything is good and on with it. I came to her after experiencing a very rude neurologist and felt very comfortable with her and her knowledge. Always has time for any questions or worries and she keeps everything very professional, honest and kind. If only ever doctor was this way. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kristen Smith, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
