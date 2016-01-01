Overview

Dr. Kristen Sell-Dottin, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Sell-Dottin works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

