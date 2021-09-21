Dr. Scarpato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristen Scarpato, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Scarpato, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Scarpato works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christie Clinic3601 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (515) 322-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scarpato?
My experience’s with Dr.Scarpato were the most friendly and most caring professional health care events I have ever had. From prostate cancer surgery to kidney stone surgery and all tests in between she is the best.
About Dr. Kristen Scarpato, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1164659801
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarpato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarpato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scarpato works at
Dr. Scarpato has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarpato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarpato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarpato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarpato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarpato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.