Dr. Kristen Rice, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kristen Rice, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.
Dr. Rice works at
Midtown Dermatology2424 E 21st St Ste 340, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 728-3100Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- OSMA Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rice is knowledgeable, personable, and attentive to details. I would be a patient for life if not for the fact that the new practice she joined doesn't accept my insurance. I'm not very happy with my new dermatologist. Dr. Rice set the bar high.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1871826115
- Duke University Medical Center
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- University of Oklahoma
- Dermatology
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Warts and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.